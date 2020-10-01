1/1
Teri Denise Williamson
1971 - 2020
{ "" }
Teri Denise Williamson
8/17/1971 - 9/28/2020
Teri Denise Williamson, 49 of Seville passed away September 28, 2020. She was born in Daytona Beach, FL on August 17, 1971 and was a lifetime resident of West Volusia County and was a homemaker. Teri loved being outdoors, gardening, crafting and being with her family. She is survived by her husband Gator; her parents Mack and Cheryl Yelvington; sons Seth Yelvington and Brett McFarland; daughters Shelby Henderson and Cheyenne Williamson; sister Lynn Evans and her beloved dog Blaze. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 2nd from 6-8pm at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home in DeLand. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 3rd, at 10am at Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in DeLand. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
OCT
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
