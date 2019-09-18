|
|
Terrance Joseph Sheets
June 8, 1968 - Sep. 15, 2019
Terrance Joseph Sheets passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Terry was born in Grayling, Michigan on June 8, 1968 and moved to Daytona Beach at the age of 5. He was a beloved father, son, brother and friend to all who knew him. His kind and caring heart knew no boundaries. He will be greatly missed by those who have survived his passing. He leaves behind his loving daughter, Jordan Elizabeth Sheets, mother and stepfather Diane and Dennis Coates, brother Anthony (Tony) Sheets, twin sister Christine (Tina) Fleming, nieces Christel Adkins, Evaleen Fleming, Alicyn Fleming and Chloe DeGraves, as well as many extended family members and friends. He was predeceased by his father Randall Lee Sheets. A memorial celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00am at Woodward Funeral Home, 167 Ridgewood Ave., Daytona Beach. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude's at .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019