Haigh-Black Funeral Home
167 Vining Court
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
(386) 677-0451
Terrie Campbell


1950 - 2019
Terrie Campbell Obituary
Terrie Campbell
Aug. 29, 1950 - Oct. 18, 2019
Terrie Campbell, 69, of Ormond Beach passed away Friday October 18, 2019. Terrie was born August 29, 1950 in Holland, Michigan. She was a former manager of the Daytona Mall for 25 years and later she owned and operated Unique Jewelers in Ormond Beach. She was a member of the American Legion, Post 120 Ladies Auxiliary and was a member and past Exalted Ruler of the Ormond Beach Elks. Terrie loved cooking, gardening and volunteering. She is survived by her daughter, Michele, her longtime soulmate, Ed Yalicki, her father and mother, Alex and Marilyn Humbert, a sister, Jill (John) Watson, and a niece, Kim (Clayton) Cloud. A Memorial Service will be held on November 3, 2019 at 2:00pm at the American Legion, Post 120, 461 Walker St., Holly Hill FL.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2019
