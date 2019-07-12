|
Terry Blanchard
July 10, 2019
Terry Lee Blanchard, South Daytona, passed peacefully on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at his daughter's home in NJ. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, July 15th at 4 o'clock in the afternoon at the New Hope Community Church, Denville., NJ. Friends and relatives may visit on Sunday, July 14th from 2-4 & 6-8 at the Norman Dean Home For Services, 16 Righter Ave., Denville. For complete obituary, please go to www.normandean.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 12 to July 13, 2019