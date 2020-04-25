|
|
Terry Claunch
April 22, 2020
Terry Claunch went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 22, 2020, after a long battle with lung disease. He was 64 years old. He is survived by his loving wife, Monica Claunch, and two children, son Darren Claunch and daughter Carla Triplett-Claunch. Also surviving are his brother, Rusty Claunch; son-in-law, Josh Triplett; granddaughters, Eliana (3) who loved riding the forklift with Grandpa and Sarah Triplett (1) who loved giving Grandpa her foot and waving bye bye. He was preceded in death by his father, Maurice Claunch and his mother, Norma Jean Becknell (Claunch). Terry loved spending time with his family and enjoyed shopping and eating lunch with his loving daughter Carla. He was co-owner with his brother Russell Claunch of All Pro Door & Trim, Inc. His doors were always open. He never met a stranger. Terry loved golfing with his loving son Darren and his "Foursome 4" and was a member of the "Teed-Off Golfer Club". Celebration of Life To Be Announced. Donations can be made to the following: Legacy House, P.O. Box 10432, Daytona Beach FL 32120, https://secure.givelively.org/donate/legacy-housing/in-memory-of-terry-claunch or Missions at http://www.gilgalawakening.org/.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020