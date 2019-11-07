|
|
Terry D. McDonough
November 3, 2019
Terry D. McDonough, 71, passed away on Nov. 3rd. Terry was born in Grosse Pointe, Mi. His parents bought a small Oceanfront motel in Daytona Beach in the 1950's. Terry became interested in tourism. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to form his own brochure distribution company at age 14. That company grew into Brochure Displays, Inc. which covered 5 states and he also started Digital Press, Inc. He also owned the Greyhound Sightseeing Tour Bus Company and Fun Vacations Travel Agency. He was a board member of the Hotel and Lodging Assoc. of the Daytona Beach area and a former Board Member of the Halifax Advertising Authority. He was a founding member of the Intnl. Assoc. Of Professional Brochure Distributors, a founding Allied member of The Florida Attractions Assoc. and Visit Florida. He was also a member of the St Augustine Attractions Association. He was recently honored to be inducted into the Legends of Hospitality Hall of Fame in Volusia County. Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Genevieve McDonough. He is survived by his wife, Claudette Haddad McDonough and their son, Christopher of Atlanta, Ga. Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019