Mother Terry Green
June 10, 1937 - August 28, 2019
A Celebration of Life for Mother Terry Green, 82, Daytona Beach will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Master's Domain Church of God in Christ, 511 Fremont Ave., Daytona Beach. Viewing will be today (Fri. Sept. 6th) from 5 to 8 PM at Pinello Funeral Home, 1036 Derbyshire Rd., Daytona Beach. Mother Green was born in Lulu, Florida and later moved to Daytona Beach, FL. She attended Daytona Beach Community College and received her Business Certificate. Mother Green served as Director of Housekeeping at Halifax Hospital for many years and after 25 years, she retired from Fifth Third Bank Ormond Beach, as a bank teller. In 1974 she became and active member of Gray Temple Church of God in Christ under Elder Riley N. Gray and served on the Mother's Board. In 2009 she joined New Heart Christian Center under Bishop George E. Butts Sr., where she also served on the Mother's Board. As a devoted woman of faith, she impacted the lives of many with prayer, wisdom, encouragement to get closer to God and her main mission was to inspire others to give their soul to Christ. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving husband of 64 years: J. D. Green Sr.; children: May Helen Green, Sabrina Green-Jackson, Tyrone Green (LaShanna), J. D. Green Jr. (Virginia) and Martha Green; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Arrangement entrusted to Pinello Funeral Home under the direction of Alonia P. Gainous.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019