Terry J. Gibbs
July 26, 2020
Terry Benton Gibbs, 57, of Hollister passed a Sunday, July 26, 2020 at her residence following a brief illness. Terry was raised in Port Orange, Florida and had resided in Hollister 7 months coming from Daytona Beach where she was an active member of the Drifters Camping Club. She enjoyed camping, fishing and beach-going. She enjoyed the outdoors, watching soap operas and her dog, Mini. She was well thought of, had no enemies, and never met a stranger. Terry was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Sue Benton. Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Jack Gibbs of Palatka; three sisters, Tamera Benton (Brent) Phelps, Kelly Lynn Rutherford, and Shannon Rose Rutherford; and by several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to S.A.F.E. Pet Rescue, Inc. by mail at P.O. Box 840215, St. Augustine, FL 32080 or online at: https://www.safe-pet-rescue-fl.com/donatenow.html
