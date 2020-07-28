1/
Terry J. Gibbs
Terry J. Gibbs
July 26, 2020
Terry Benton Gibbs, 57, of Hollister passed a Sunday, July 26, 2020 at her residence following a brief illness. Terry was raised in Port Orange, Florida and had resided in Hollister 7 months coming from Daytona Beach where she was an active member of the Drifters Camping Club. She enjoyed camping, fishing and beach-going. She enjoyed the outdoors, watching soap operas and her dog, Mini. She was well thought of, had no enemies, and never met a stranger. Terry was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Sue Benton. Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Jack Gibbs of Palatka; three sisters, Tamera Benton (Brent) Phelps, Kelly Lynn Rutherford, and Shannon Rose Rutherford; and by several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to S.A.F.E. Pet Rescue, Inc. by mail at P.O. Box 840215, St. Augustine, FL 32080 or online at: https://www.safe-pet-rescue-fl.com/donatenow.html. Messages of sympathy may be expressed in terry's online guestbook at: www.TheMastersFuneralHome.com. Masters Funeral Home of Palatka is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
