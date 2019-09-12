|
|
Terry Lee Jackson
July 25, 1966 - August 27, 2019
Terry Lee Jackson, age 53, of New Smyrna Beach, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on August 27, 2019. He was born in Mims, and his family moved to Sebring, at an early childhood age. They eventually came back to Volusia County and made it their home. He graduated with the Class of 1984 from New Smyrna Beach Senior High School. Terry was employed as a construction worker for many years and he appreciated the field. He enjoyed music, fishing, food and spending time with his family and friends. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving mother, Ruthie Mae Jackson of Mims; his father, Joseph James Taylor, Sebring; four children: Latoya Grant, of Deltona; Jeremy Youman, Tammiesha Youman, and Lauren Jackson, all of Daytona Beach; two brothers, Sylvester Taylor (Marie), Edgewater, and Abernathy Taylor (Kimeisha), of New Smyrna Beach; a loving sister, Lillie Ruth Taylor, of Daytona Beach; uncle, Abraham Jackson, of Oak Hill; aunts, Lynn McCray of Orlando; Euda Blackstock, Maggie Kitchen of Sebring, Emma Jean Jackson of Georgia; Carol Plummer, of Oak Hill, and Virginia Jackson, of Edgewater; five nieces: Iesha Crum, Jasmine Taylor, Laquita Taylor, Brianna Taylor, and Brittany Taylor; two nephews, Derrick Taylor and Maurice Taylor; seven grandchildren, Desire Grant, Danielle Grant, Diamond Nelson, Daisha Nelson, Dauntay Bryant, JaNya McCormick, and Tre'Zure Jackson; and a host of cousins, and other loving relatives and friends.
Friends will be received on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 6 to 7pm at Settle-Wilder's Chapel. Funeral Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, Shiloh, with Pastor Herbert McGraw, officiating. Burial will follow at Bill Hill Cemetery, Oak Hill. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019