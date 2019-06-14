|
Tesha D. Romsey
06/10/2019
Tesha D. Romsey of Port Orange, passed away on 6/10/2019 at the age of 49. Tesha was a Licensed Massage Therapist for 20 years in the Volusia area. She is survived by her parents, Dan & Darlyn Davis, a sister Tina Wittgenfeld and 3 children: Cody Romsey, Hailey Ward, and Landon Ward, also an aunt Kim Grow. A Memorial service will be held at Lankford Funeral Home in DeLand, Fl. on 6/19/2019 at 6:00 PM.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 14 to June 16, 2019