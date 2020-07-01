Tharion Curtis Kinsler

Sunrise: October 12, 1990 - Sunset: June 15, 2020

Tharion Curtis Kinsler, of Volusia County, Daytona Beach, passed away on June 15, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Mom: Tracy Maria Whipper (DB) and Dad: Tony Curtis Kinsler (DB). Grandparents: Gladys M Crawford (DB); Siblings: Brothers Jacob S.Whipper (DB), Jason l. Jones (DB), and Curtis Kinsler, (DB); Sisters: Larrisa M Whipper (DB), LaTasha Vilomar (Anthony Vilomar) (DB), Tonnet Kinsler (DB), Kayla Kinsler (DB), and Tiffany Kinsler (DB). Predeceased by: brother D Andre Kinsler, Gma Gena Amanda Harris (DB), and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and good friends that touched his life in very special ways. Tharion attended Volusia County public schools and worked at Metra Electronics as a production assembler. Hobbies and interests included football, especially the Miami Dolphins. He also enjoyed outdoor activities, laughing, and spending time with family and friends, in addition, he always loved spending time with his niece, Chloe. The viewing was held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Pinello Funeral Home. Service will follow on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at Greenwood Cemetery, 320 White St., Daytona Beach, FL 32114.



