|
|
Thelma Depew
October 13, 2019
Thelma Lucille Randolph Depew, 91, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Thelma was the fourth of six children born to Lillian Angel and William Randolph in Harlan, Kentucky, in 1928. From the age of four, Thelma and most of her siblings were raised in an orphanage after their father, a sheriff responsible for destroying illegal moonshine stills, was killed during an ambush. At twelve, after her older brothers had outgrown the orphanage, she returned to live with her mother, who had become a hairdresser. Helping her mother in the salon, she met her husband James "Ralph" Depew, who was working in the town print shop nearby, and they married in 1946. Thelma and Ralph later moved to College Park, Maryland, to raise their family of three girls and three boys. In 1976, they moved to Ormond Beach, Florida, where the two youngest boys finished high school. Thelma was a faithful Christian and began working at the First Baptist Church of Ormond Beach, now Riverbend Church, in 1978, as secretary, then bookkeeper. She also enjoyed serving at Riverbend in many other ways including Sunday School childcare and kitchen aide. Thelma retired from Riverbend in 2012 at the age of 84, but continued as an active member, greeting everyone with her effervescent energy and simple, humble faith. Riverbend is where Thelma flourished; she was a source of strength and joy to those around her and she will be greatly missed. The matriarch of the Depew family, Thelma was known as a Scrabble Queen and fierce card player. She loved the beach and lying in the sun. Playing racquetball into her 60s, exercising into her 90's, and keeping up with her large and beloved family all contributed to her good health and longevity, for which she always gave God the credit. Being a very active grandmother, there was nothing she wouldn't try to contribute to the family fun – she was willing, able, and incredibly strong. Always open to family and friends, Thelma's home was the gathering place at holidays and regular days – she opened her arms with firm hugs to all, and they all loved her dearly. Thelma was the last surviving child of Lillian and William and she is survived by her six children: Sheila Mortimer of Mt. Dora, Florida; Cindy Thomson of San Diego, California; Debra Smith of Cumming, Georgia; Randy Depew of Ormond Beach; Jeff Depew of Ormond Beach; and Rick Depew of Ormond Beach; as well as 30 grandchildren, and 44 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband in 1991, and one grandson, Richard Depew, in 2017. Services will be held on Thursday, October 17, at Riverbend Church in Ormond Beach. Viewing and visitation will start at 10 am followed by a celebration of Thelma's life at 11 am.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019