|
|
Thelma Yonge McFall
June 29, 2019
Thelma Yonge McFall, 95, of S. Halifax Dr., Daytona Beach, passed away June 29, 2019 at Solaris Health Care, Daytona Beach. She was born in Orlando, Florida, and was a lifelong resident of Central Florida. Thelma was a 1941 graduate of Apopka High School, attended Florida State College for Women and Stetson University. Thelma moved to Daytona in 1947 with her husband Joe. She was a retired proof Department manager and loan secretary at First Atlantic Bank- First Union Bank, Seabreeze Blvd., Daytona Beach. She was a member of Our Lady Lourdes Catholic Church. Thelma especially enjoyed hosting family and friends at her home on the Halifax River for cookouts, swimming and fishing. Thelma was predeceased by her Husband, Joe (1962) and is survived by 2 sons- Robert (Ann) of Deltona, Florida and Joe (Virginia) of Maplesville, Alabama; Grandchildren – Michele McFall-Conte (Nick) of Debary and Joe D. McFall (Erin) of Atlanta, Georgia; Great Grandchildren- Robert and Ainsley Conte; Jack and Fiona McFall. Visitation will be Friday, July 5th at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home, 4815 Clyde Morris Blvd., Port Orange from 11am -1pm, followed by a Funeral Mass 2pm Friday, July 5 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1014 N. Halifax Ave., Daytona Beach, and interment will follow at Daytona Memorial Park, 1425 Bellevue Ave., Daytona Beach.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 2 to July 3, 2019