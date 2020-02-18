|
Theodore (Ted) Knudsen
February 16, 2020
Theodore Knudsen (Ted) age 77, of Port Orange passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 after a brief illness. Ted was born in the Bronx, New York and graduated from New Rochelle High School. He attended three years of Automotive Vocational school before working at Tarrytown Chevrolet Plant for 10 years. He moved to Florida in 1972 with his first wife Carol and opened "Ted's Gulf" gas and service station on I-75 in Bushnell. In 1979 Ted moved to Daytona Beach. Ted gave 30 years of service to Volusia County Government Fleet Maintenance and retired as Supervisor IV in 2009. After his retirement in 2010 he worked along side his son at Paul's Coins Shop in Holly Hill. Ted was a dedicated church member of the Basilica of Saint Paul serving as Communicant and Head Usher for over 40 years. He was active in the Knights of Columbus and is a Past Faithful Navigator. Ted was very social and involved in volunteer work. He was a caring and generous man with his time, talents and charity. Ted is survived by his current wife, Mary Ellen of 20 years; his son, Paul Knudsen; his daughters, Katie Matina and Amanda Charles; his sisters, Betty Holzberg, Dorothy Phillips, Linda Roberts and Barbara Jones; his identical twin brother, Thomas Knudsen; four grandchildren, Selena Knudsen, Trinity Dicaprio, Trent and Trevor Plumber; many loving nieces and nephews. There will be a viewing held at Pinello Funeral Home at 1036 Derbyshire Rd., Daytona Beach on Friday, February 21st from 6 PM to 8 PM. A Mass service will be held at the Basilica of Saint Paul on Saturday, February 22nd at 1 PM and a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Basilica of Saint Paul Knights of Columbus Council 1895.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020