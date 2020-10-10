Theodore N. Knopf, Jr
Oct 27 1933 - Sep 30 2020
Theodore N. Knopf Jr, age 86, peacefully passed at home surrounded by loving family on September 30 2020. Ted had been under home hospice care for several months. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and will be deeply missed by his surviving family.
Ted was born on October 27 1933 in Hastings Michigan to Nellie and Theodore Knopf Sr. He grew up in Hastings where his parents were both local school teachers. He graduated from Western Michigan University and then served in the US Army as a tank commander at Ft Hood in Texas. He married his lovely wife, Mary Jane Oswald, from Niles Michigan, in 1955. Ted worked for the J C Penney Company for over 35 years, retiring as a store manager in Bayshore New York. Ted and Jane retired to Palm Coast Florida in 1992 and spent many active years engaged in the local community. Ted was a mentor at the local high school, active in Palm Coast tennis, and served many years with the Flagler Sea Turtle patrol. He was also an accomplished stained glass artist. Over the years he donated hundreds of pieces in the local community and Flagler HospiceCare. Finally, Ted was an accomplished croquet player, winning numerous tournaments throughout the country including the National Seniors Championship in West Palm Beach Florida. Ted is survived by his loving wife, Jane, his brother, Richard Knopf, his three children; Susan, David (wife Deborah), and Timothy Knopf, five grand children; Sarah Riddle and Matthew, Daniel, Jeremy and Lucas Knopf, and three great granddaughters. Due to the pandemic, his family elected not to hold a service at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Heart Association
.