Theodore Robert Yohpe

1/21/1932 - 9/3/2020

Theodore Robert Yohpe, 88, passed away peacefully at home in South Daytona, Florida on September 3rd, 2020, attended by members of his family. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Regena, in 2015. Theodore ("Ted" to all his many friends) led a life both typical and remarkable; typical in that he pulled himself up from modest beginnings through the challenges of the Great Depression as many in his generation had done, remarkable in the way he did so with grace, good humor, generosity, and unwavering devotion to God, Country, and Family. Ted experienced a multitude of roles, including service in the Navy and Coast Guard during the Korean War, Michigan Border Patrol and as a Reserve Deputy Sheriff in both Texas and Florida. He was rightfully proud of his role in the NASA Apollo program working for General Electric in Daytona Beach and Houston, Texas. He later became an entrepreneur, starting an independent training firm in 1976 with three GE colleagues. After helping to build the business to great technical and commercial success, the partners sold the firm in 1983. Rather than retire, Ted went back to work assisting in our national defense at Kirtland AFB in New Mexico. Ted and Reggie retired back to their beloved Florida in 1993, where they both enjoyed the company of their friends, children and grandchildren. Ted is survived by his children, daughters Melissa (Yohpe) Goller and Nancy (Yohpe) Sexton, sons Chris and Mark, and six grandchildren. Ted's life is a testament to this truth: greatness in life can be achieved not only by performing a few great acts, but also by performing a lifelong series of noble acts in the service of others.



