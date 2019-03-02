|
Theresa Ann Rapolti-Sabatino
05/16/1959 - 01/23/2019
Theresa "Trista" Ann Rapolti-Sabatino (59) a native central Floridian, passed into the arms of the Lord on January 23, 2019. She was an enthusiastic Christian, wonderful mother, and loving Nana. She was full of love and always shared her welcoming smile. She dedicated much of her professional life to helping others while serving as a social worker, exceptional student education teacher, and mental health specialist. Her students and clients always spoke highly of her and the impact she had on their lives, inspiring them in many ways. Theresa earned a bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Central Florida and recently completed all coursework for a Masters Degree in Social Work. In her early years you could always find Theresa at the beach soaking up the sun and living the Daytona Beach surfer lifestyle. As a young woman she left the Daytona Beach area for a few years to live a more adventurous life in Hawaii full of surfing and sailing. When she wasn't watching the waves at Sunset Beach, she was studying at the University of Hawaii and working at the famous Turtle Bay Resort. She returned to the Daytona Beach area to give birth to her sons, Jeffrey in 1985 and Ryan in 1986. She was very proud of "her boys" and their successes. She had many creative talents including drawing fashion designs, interior decor, as well as journaling and writing. She connected with music deeply and enjoyed all types of music and loved discussing the messages and meanings behind the lyrics of songs. One of her greatest joys was her golden retriever, Prince, who was always by her side. She lived a full life of travel, family and friends, and she dealt bravely with multiple health issues over the years. Above all, Theresa loved the Lord and freely shared His glory.
Survivors include her two sons Jeffrey Rapolti Jr., Viera, FL, and Ryan Rapolti, Orlando, FL; and, two grandsons, Dylan and Devin. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Grace Episcopal Church Chapel of Port Orange, FL with The Very Rev. Rick Burhans officiating. Theresa will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Her loving spirit lives on.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019