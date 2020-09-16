Theresa Cox

9-5-2020

Thresea Cox was born in July in Newark, NJ. There she grew up and had many fond memories that she would always tell stories of her adventures as a child before the family moved to New Symrna Beach. There as a young adult she became a hairdresser alongside her mother in a beauty shop off of the house. Where they met much of the community and brought beauty to not only there lives but their hearts aswell.Theresa passed away September 5th while surrounded by her loved ones. She is no longer in pain and free to fly wherever she may want. She will be greatly missed and always loved from her family and friends . She leaves behind her sister Joann. Her three children David , Richard, and Valerie. Her three grandchildren Cassandra, Katelyn, and Chelsea, and her great grandchild Savannah. She was proceeded in death by her mother Jennette and her father Joseph. May she meet up with them and find peace and love.Forever in are hearts may she rest in peace.



