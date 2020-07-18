Theresa F. Quinn
June 16, 1928 - June 30, 2020
Theresa F. Quinn, 92, passed away on June 30th, 2020 at Adventhealth Hospice Care at Adventhealth Fish Memorial, Orange City, Florida. She was the second child born to Virginia and Francis Furke on June 16th, 1928, in High Bridge, Bronx, New York. Theresa was predeceased by her parents, older sister Virginia and her husband of 44 years, John C. Quinn (Feb. 4th, 1991). Theresa loved singing. In high school she won a scholarship in music for voice at a competition conducted in one of the music education rooms at Carnegie Hall, in New York. However, she wanted to get married instead. She married her husband John on March 9th, 1947. They lived on campus while John attended Colgate University. They moved to Long Island, New York, and raised their family. Over the years, Theresa worked for the Equitable Life Insurance Company. She became a licensed beautician, a licensed Practical Nurse and was Certified as a Respiratory Technician. She worked for the State of New York at Suffolk State School on Long Island. They provided services for multi-handicapped children and adults. The majority of which suffered from chronic respiratory problems. To address these problems a pioneering Pulmonary Clinic was established. A first of its kind at a state school. Theresa was a staff member of that clinic. The clinic developed new techniques and guidelines that were taught to other facilities. She routinely assisted the Doctors during Bronchoscopy procedures that utilized a Fibro-optic Bronchoscope. She also taught CPR classes. On the home front, Theresa was once a Den Mother for her youngest son's Cub Scout Pack. After retiring in July of 1984, Theresa, her husband John and son Richard moved to DeBary, Florida. Then three years later, moved to Orange City, Florida, where she has lived for the last 33 years. Theresa became very involved in the St. Ann's Catholic Church in Debary. She was a Sacristan, Eucharist Minister and Minister to the sick. She completed training for the Aids Ministry on August 10th, 1991. She was a member of the Council of Catholic Women (CCW). She started the Rosary Makers Club. They make and repair rosaries. They at one point made rosaries for the troops during Operation Desert Storm. She received the "Order of St. Ann's" award. She loved all of her friends at St. Ann's. She enjoyed the "Lunch bunch" group very much. Theresa always kept involved with singing. She was a Head Lead for The Sunshine Express Ladies Barbershop group. She was also a member of the Messiah Choral Society. She always looked forward to their annual performance of Handel's Messiah at the Bob Carr Performing Arts Center, in Orlando, Florida. Theresa was also active in N.A.M.I. (COPE), The National Alliance on Mental Illness, support organizations for caregivers of the mentally ill. Theresa is survived by her four children; John Jr., of Rockaway Park, New York, Richard of Orange City, Florida, David of West Sayville, New York, and Martin of Ramrod Key, Florida; her sister Barbara and brother-in-law Paul of Freeport, New York, daughter-in-law Suzanne of West Sayville, New York, two step-grandchildren and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00am, on Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in DeBary, Florida. A Zoom live conference will be available. Interment of ashes will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the National Alliance of Mental Illness at: NAMI FLORIDA, P.O. Box 961, Tallahassee, Fl. 32302, or Online Memorial Donations at: Namiflorida.org/getinvolved/donate_now
.