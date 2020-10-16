1/1
Theresa L. Campbell
Theresa L. Campbell
October 9, 2020
Theresa L. Campbell, 89, of Daytona Beach, FL, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. She was the widow of the late Richard E. Campbell and is survived by her 19 children and her multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Blanche Bradley. A private service will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange
1201 Dunlawton Ave
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 761-1100
