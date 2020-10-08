1/1
Theresa R. "Tess" Kim
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa "Tess" R. Kim
October 7, 2020
Theresa "Tess" Kim, 93, Ponce Inlet, FL, formerly from Pittsburgh, PA, peacefully passed away at home on October 7, 2020. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Christine (Dave) Rice, Newburgh, IN; son Ralph D. Kim, Harrisburg, PA, and daughter Noreen (Jim) Kearn, Port Orange, FL. Tess was blessed with the following grandchildren: Dan (Lori) Rice, Visalia, CA; Bob (Lauren) Rice, Mt. Prospect, IL; Katie Kearn, Port Orange, FL; and Kristen (Bobby) Polidan, Austin, TX and greatgrandson, Evan G. Rice, Mt. Prospect, IL. Also left to cherish her memory are many dear nieces, nephews and friends. Tess is predeceased by her beloved husband, Ralph, of 57 years; her parents John and Teresa Woolensack, and sister Dolores Trimbur. Tess retired from Pittsburgh, PA having worked for the Allegheny Intermediate Unit Exceptional Children's Program and assisting her late husband in the operations of their pharmacy, P.P Knapp Drug Co. Sewickley, PA. She was a devout Catholic who faithfully attended and volunteered at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church. Membership in the Socialable Seniors and Council of Catholic Women brought her much joy. She was a lover of travel and looked forward to capturing photos of the morning beach sunrises, playing card games and sending greeting cards to family and friends. Funeral Services under the direction of Lohman Funeral Home, 1201 Dunlawton Avenue, Port Orange; visitation, Friday, October 9, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Vigil Service and sharing will begin at 7 p.m. The Catholic funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Hope, 10 a.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020. Expressions of sympathy from Pittsburgh area family and friends may be shared with the Kim Family on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at R.D. Copeland Funeral Home, 981 Broadhead Road, Moon Township, PA, continuing with interment at Resurrection Cemetery, 100 Resurrection Road, Moon Township, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Music Ministry at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, 4675 S. Clyde Morris Blvd., Port Orange, FL 32129; or to St. Benedict Cathedral, 1328 Lincoln Avenue, Evansville, IN 47714.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange
1201 Dunlawton Ave
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 761-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved