Therese Boswell Callahan
July 29, 1926 - July 29, 2019
Therese Boswell Callahan left this world peacefully on July 29, 2019, her 93rd birthday, at Majestic Oaks Nursing Home, John Knox Village, Orange City, Florida.
Born to Joseph Chappell and Anne Kestner Boswell on July 29, 1926, in Chester, Pennsylvania. During the Great Depression she relocated to a family homestead in South Hill, Virginia.
She received an Associate's Degree in Dental Hygiene from Orange County Community College and a Bachelor's of Science Degree, also in Dental Hygiene, from Fairleigh Dickinson University. She later attended Boston University in pursuit of her Master's Degree in Public Health.
Therese worked as a dental hygienist for the VA Administration and in her late husband's dental practice, as well as a college instructor until her retirement in 1993. She was an accomplished bowler, swimmer and actress in community theater, as well as a passionate environmentalist.
Therese was married to the late Dr. William J. Callahan in 1959, with whom she raised five children: Eileen Callahan Ferraiolo, Therese Clare (Tami) Callahan, William J. Callahan II, Dr. David Callahan (deceased), and Kara Callahan.
Therese is survived by her three daughters, son William, eight grandchildren, her sister Antoinette (Toni) Boswell Wallace, several nieces, nephews, and in-laws, as well as a great-granddaughter.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Therese on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 10:00 am, at St. Ann's Catholic Church, DeBary, FL.
Memorial donations in honor of Therese may be made to Halifax Health – Hospice, Fund Development, Port Orange, FL.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019