Theressa Mae Session
1971 - 2019
Theressa M. Session, 48, passed away unexpectedly in the Intensive Care Unit at Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach on Dec. 12, 2019. Born on June 12, 1971, to Willie Mae and Johnny Van Session in Daytona Beach, Florida. Theressa received her formative education in the Daytona Beach Public school system; she integrated her early education with service in the Police Explorers and remained committed to helping others. She won a national oratorical contest and received a scholarship from the Elks Lodge. She graduated from Florida A & M University with a BA degree in Political Science Education and earned her MA in Marriage and Family counselling with a focus on Christian Counseling from Liberty University. (In her own words) Since that time, she has been a therapist and has worked as a pastor teaching and training in Christian Discipleship. Her passion involved studying and teaching the word of God, providing effective coping skills to manage life's issues and concerns, and connecting with people at the heart's level. She believed that discipleship is simply listening to, obeying, and applying the word of God. She was one of the founders of the Healing Hearts Personal Touch Ministries. Most recently, she provided trauma-focused mental health therapy for children and families as an independent contractor for Circle of Friends Services Inc. and Embridge Counseling Services. Her official titles: Adoption Competent Therapist and Certified Clinical Trauma Professional. She leaves to forever cherish her memory: her loving parents Willie Mae Session and Johnny Van Session; her beloved son Ian Power Fordham; one brother, Tyrone Power Monroe (Rosalyn Hill) of Rivera Beach, FL; one Sister, Vannessa Glover (James Glover) of Tallahassee, FL; her dearest and devoted friend LaShawn Glaspie and close friend Lillian Tinsley; many Aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and friends and associates. Her memorial service will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 2 pm in Hope Fellowship Church on 869 Derbyshire Road, Daytona Beach, FL 32117. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to her son, Ian Fordham, in care of Bank of America, 1025 West International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32114; or PO Box 11294, Daytona Beach, FL 32120.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019