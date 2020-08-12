1/1
Rev. Thomas A. Burke C.Ss.R.
1956 - 2020
Rev. Thomas A. Burke, C.Ss.R.
January 2, 1956 - August 8, 2020
Mass of Christian Burial for Rev. Thomas A. Burke, C.Ss.R., 64, New Smyrna Beach, who died Saturday, August 8, 2020, will be at 1 PM Monday, August 17, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach. Burial will follow in Edgewater-New Smyrna Cemetery, Edgewater. Visiting hours will begin on Sunday, August 16, at 12:30 PM at Sacred Heart Church, New Smyrna Beach, with a Prayer Vigil for the Deceased at 7:00 PM Sunday. Fr. Burke was born in New York City, NY to Irish immigrants William and Mary Murphy Burke. He entered St. Mary's Seminary, North East, PA in 1967 and took his vows of Profession as a Redemptorist on July 31, 1976 at St. Alphonsus College, Suffield, CT. He was ordained a Redemptorist Priest on May 23, 1981 at Mt. St. Alphonsus, Esopus, NY. For his first eleven years, Fr. Burke served the Province of Baltimore at numerous parishes as Associate Pastor. He then served in the Vice-Province of Richmond as Associate Pastor at several Georgia parishes. He was also Pastor of the Catholic Community of Sumter, SC before coming to Sacred Heart in 2015, where he was the Pastor until his death. He was a Consulter for the Vice-Province of Richmond and elected as the Vicar of the Vice-Province of Richmond. Fr. Burke is survived by his mother, Mary; two brothers, William and John Burke and three sisters, Rosemarie O'Connor, Kelly Schwartz and Kathleen Burke and his Redemptorist Brothers.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
