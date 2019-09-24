|
|
Deacon Thomas A. Murray
Sep. 23, 1931 - Sep. 23, 2019
Deacon Thomas A. Murray of Edgewater passed away Monday, September 23, 2019, his 88th birthday, at home surrounded by his loving family. Deacon Tom, the son of Scottish immigrants, was born in Turtle Creek, PA and moved to Edgewater in 1995 from Wethersfield, CT. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean Conflict and Director of Marketing for Travelers Insurance Company in Hartford, CT before his retirement. He was ordained a Catholic Deacon in 1985 in Hartford and served the Sacred Heart parish, New Smyrna Beach and St. Gerard parish, Edgewater since 1997. Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Phyllis; four sons, Thomas A. (Jerri) Murray, Jr. of Hampstead, NC, William Murray of Edgewater, Raymond (Jennifer) Murray of Milton, GA and Daniel (Jennifer) Murray of Palm Coast; one daughter, Mary (Raymond) Higgins of W. Hartford, CT; two daughters-in-law, Christine Murray of Hooksett, NH and Peggy Vasko of Glastonbury, CT; one sister, Margaret Hoagland of Elyria, OH; seventeen grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Murray in 2002 and two sisters, Marie Schubert and Helen Stewart. There will be a visitation from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM Saturday, September 28, 2019 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at St. Gerard Mission Church, 3171 S. Ridgewood Ave., Edgewater. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Deacon Tom's memory to St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Gerard Mission Church, Edgewater.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019