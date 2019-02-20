|
Thomas A. Pertierra
02/04/2019
Thomas A. Pertierra, 68, passed away on February 4 in Monticello, FL. He graduated from Mainland High School in 1968. Tom and his devoted wife of 46 years, Betsy, moved to Greenville, FL from Orlando in 1999. Tom was a successful business owner representing Garrett Metal Detectors Security Division for over 30 years. He co-founded the Nat'l Assoc. of Police Equipment Distributors serving as the Administrative Director. Tom was a dedicated avocational archaeologist. He founded SEPAS, a support organization for archaeological investigations and produced several archaeological conferences. Tom also helped develop the Aucilla Research Institute. Tom and Betsy shared a love for animals and the outdoors. Together they built a small ranch for their dogs, cats and horses. Tom was predeceased by his loving mother, Jeanne Shuman Pertierra and is survived by his father, Henry A. Pertierra of Tallahassee, FL. His mother-in-law Gayle Bolles resides in Ormond Beach. To share memories visit www.lifesongfunerals.com.
