Thomas Alexander Lloyd
February 23, 1967 - September 19, 2019
Thomas A. "Tom" Lloyd, beloved son, brother, father, and friend, died unexpectedly on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the age of 52 while at home.
Tom is survived by his mother, Merridy (Sandy) A. Lloyd (Jacksonville), and his father and step-mother, William S. and Brenda Lloyd (New Smyrna Beach); his children, Megan Lloyd (Braselton) and Thomas A. Lloyd, Jr. (Savannah); his grandchildren, Leonardo and Amelia Ravelo (Braselton); brothers William (Laura) Lloyd, Jr. of Nashville and Michael Lloyd (Port Orange); sisters Margaret (Todd) Bartlett of Chattanooga, Merridy (Don) Chasmar of Palm Beach Gardens, Catherine (Joey) Byars of Chattanooga; numerous nieces and nephews; and dear friends Tracy and Jalynn Hardin.
Tom was born in Daytona Beach on February 23, 1967, and was a lifelong Daytona area resident, except for military service in South Korea and Germany. Tom was a loyal employee of Walmart for 21 years where he served as an Assistant Manager. An avid fisherman, Tom was happiest on the water either fishing or sharing his love of the sport by teaching others its finer points. He served as the Halifax Sport Fishing Club's corresponding secretary and was the 2018 Angler of the Year.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Riverside Pavilion, 3431 S. Ridgewood Ave, Port Orange, on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 6:00-9:00 pm (casual attire). In lieu of flowers, those who would like to make a memorial donation to honor Tom are urged to donate to two events that Tom was passionate about - the Halifax Sport Fishing Club Kids Can Fish Too Clinic and the Special Needs Tournament.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019