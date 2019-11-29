Home

Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange
1201 Dunlawton Ave
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 761-1100
Thomas Balue Jr.

Thomas Balue Jr. Obituary
Thomas Balue Jr.
November 26, 2019
Thomas Balue Jr, 93, died at his home in Port Orange Tuesday November 26, 2019. Mr. Balue was a graduate of Elders Ridge High School and proudly served two tours in the Navy in WWII and the Korean War. He was aboard the USS Massey in the Pacific during WWII and the USS New Jersey during the Korean War. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Daytona Beach and a member of the Post 3282, Port Orange.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Beverly Ann (Thompson) Balue, three brothers, three sisters and one grandchild. He is survived by his five children and spouses, Barbara Bennett of Jacksonville, Thomas Balue, III (Jann) of Lafayette, CO, Colleen McClintic (Lonnie) of Hayneville, GA, Esther Bullard (Carl) of New Smyrna Beach and Janis Roper (Jerry) of Gillsville, GA, 11 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. A memorial service will be conducted 11:00 am Saturday (Today) November 30, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1125 6th St Daytona Beach, FL. Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 PM Monday December 2, 2019 at Jacksonville National Cemetery, Jacksonville. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Post 3282, 5810 Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL 32128.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
