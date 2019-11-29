|
|
Thomas C. Laigaie
Aug. 23, 1919 - Nov. 18, 2019
Born in Philadelphia, PA he moved to Atlantic City, NJ as a child. He went to Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic grade school and Holy Spirit Catholic High and remained a devout Catholic throughout his life. He joined the Army on June 10, 1941 and spent 3 years training for the new Tank Destroyer Battalion known as "The Hell Cats in A Company/ 3rd platoon. The Germans referred to this unit as "Roosevelt's Butchers" due to their prowess in battle. The 704th was a highly decorated unit under the command of General Patton. Tom was involved in the Normandy invasion and the rescue of the 101st Airborne in the Battle of the Bulge. He was seriously wounded 3 times and received multiple Purple Hearts and the Bronze Star for heroism. After the war he joined the Atlantic City Fire Department in 1947 rising to the rank of Captain and Acting Battalion Chief before retiring in 1976 and moving to Florida. He received multiple citations as a firefighter for heroism involving rescues. After being wounded in the war he always held a special place in his heart for nurses, or as he called-them, "Angels of Mercy". He found his true love in Julia Marion RN and they were married in October 19, 1953. They traveled extensively after retirement and were very giving in sharing their experiences to all around them. Julia passed away in 2014 and Tom was always looking forward to seeing her again in Heaven and we know they are once again together. Tom made many people smile with his zest for life even after turning 100 years this year. He is survived by his 2 nieces, Trish Marion and Terry Ayres and many other family and friends who will miss him. The family of Mr. Laigaie has entrusted arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home and Cremations. Online condolences can be made at www.clymerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019