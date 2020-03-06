Home

Thomas Charles Remington

Thomas Charles Remington Obituary
Thomas Charles Remington
March 3, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Thomas Charles Remington announces his passing, on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020, at the age of 67 years. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Annette Marie Hynes, and his sister, Dianne. He is survived by his loving wife, Angel; his three children: Shawn, Ronny and Bobby; his six grandchildren: Kennedy, Ellamy, Claire, Eyan, Miles and Logan. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, March 13 at 3pm at the Halifax Health Hospice Ormond Beach Care Center located at 235 Booth Road, Ormond Beach, FL 32174.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
