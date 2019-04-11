Home

04/06/2019
Thomas Denton, Jr., 80, of DeLand, Florida, transitioned into eternity Saturday, April 6, 2019 at his residence. The Celebration of Life will be 11am Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 210 E. Howry Ave., DeLand, FL. Rev. Reginald Johnson, Sr, Pastor. Bishop Walter Kelly, officiating. Visitation Hours are 4-7pm Friday, April 12, 2019 at Pillar Ground Outreach Ministry, 208 W. Voorhis Ave., DeLand, FL. Bishop W. Kelly, Pastor. Please log onto ADJUnity.com for full obituary.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
