March 10, 1954 - July 18, 2019
Thomas Edward Daciuk, 65, of Port Orange, passed away peacefully at home on July 18, 2019. Thomas was born in Plainfield, New Jersey, and resided in New Jersey for over 40 years. He traveled and was able to see the world during his employment with SIG Corporation. While living in California and Florida, he would always scope out all the best fishing spots. He was last employed by Oceans 7 Condominium where he was maintenance supervisor for the past 16 years. Loved by all, he was truly an amazing soul. Forever remembered as a loving Husband, Father, Pop-Pop, Son, Brother, and Friend. A Celebration of Life will be held at Frank Rendon Park in Daytona Beach Shores, on Monday, August 5th, 2019 at 8am.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 24 to July 28, 2019
