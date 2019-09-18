|
Thomas E. Hikec
03/15/1958 - 09/14/2019
Thomas E. Hikec, age 61, of Edgewater, died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Advent Health, New Smyrna Beach. Born in Hackensack, New Jersey to Emerick and MaryAnn Holman Hikec, Thomas came to the area in 1982 from Sharon, Connecticut. Thomas was a member of Christ Church Episcopal in Sharon, Connecticut, a member of the Smyrna Yacht Club, Boat and Ski Club, ACA Automotive Classic Car Club and a major sponsor for the Boy Scouts. He enjoyed cars, motorcycles, boating, fishing and camping. Thomas would give you the shirt off his back even if it was a tank top. He was a very generous spirit that loved his cabin in the mountains of the Carolina's.
Thomas was a pilar of the community, the owner of Smyrna Auto Air, Inc. since 1987, Thomas was a true man of integrity, an honorable and great businessman. He was a devoted partner and friend. A great man is one who leaves others at a loss after he is gone. Survivors include his partner, Susan "Biggy" Biggs, of New Smyrna Beach; daughter, Erica (Joe) Opromollo, of Watertown, Connecticut; son, Jason Hikec of Lancaster, Ohio; sister, Stephanie (Jim) Wrona of Delray Beach; niece, Adrian Wrona, of Delray Beach; cousins, Jean (Ray) Nydam of Florida and Bob Fostek, of New Jersey; and his cat, Lilly. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents.
Celebration of life will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Smyrna Yacht Club. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to Boy Scouts of America, Central Florida Council, 1951 South Orange Blossom Trail, #102, Apopka, FL 32703. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, 2019