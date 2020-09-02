1/
Thomas E. LaRose Sr.
1949 - 2020
Thomas E. LaRose, Sr.
June 13, 1949 - August 30, 2020
Thomas E. LaRose, Sr. passed away peacefully early Sunday, August 30, 2020 at AdventHealth Hospital in DeLand, Florida.
He was born June 13, 1949 in Ogdensburg, NY to John W. & Norma (Houmiel) LaRose. He was predeceased by his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Linda Burgess LaRose, two sons, Thomas E. LaRose, Jr. (Rebecca) and granddaughter Arianna LaRose of Sanford, FL and Michael J. LaRose (Kate) who currently live and work in Ningbo, China. He is also survived by his only brother, Timothy J. LaRose (Mary) of Mineral Ridge, OH and their children John, Ann Marie and Kathleen, and many other cousins, nieces & nephews.
Thomas graduated from St. Mary's Academy, Ogdensburg, NY and received a B.S. in Business Administration from LeMoyne College, Syracuse, NY.
He was employed with The Augsbury Corporation, The Augsbury Organization as Internal Auditor, Administration Manager for St. Lawrence Pulp & Paper, and Assistant Project Manager for Adirondack Hydro Development Corp. In 1983 Thomas and his wife founded T.L.T.M. Associates, Inc., a Management Consulting firm specializing in small business tax accounting. Within a few years their business expanded into a retail equipment store, TLTM Sports and added TLTM Trophies & Engraving. They operated these businesses until retiring to DeLand, FL in 2008. He was also a licensed independent insurance agent for multiple companies during his career.
He was a Life Member of BPOElks Lodge #772, Ogddensburg, NY. Thomas coached various youth sport teams and supported his community. His favorite pastime was playing golf with his friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Ogdensburg Boys & Girls Club, 610 Paterson St., Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alavon Direct Cremation Service
731 Beville Rd.
South Daytona, FL 32119
386-322-2510
