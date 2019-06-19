|
|
Thomas Edmund McDonough
06/01/1929 - 06/13/2019
Thomas Edmund McDonough, 90, of Ponce Inlet, Florida, passed away on June 13, 2019 at home after a long illness. Tom, a devoted family man, was born in Brooklyn, NY, on June 1st 1929, the fifth and youngest child of Stephen and Marcella McDonough. He graduated from Seton Hall High School in Patchogue, Long Island, NY in 1947. He earned a Bachelor's degree from St. John's University in Queens, NY, a Master's degree from Hofstra University in Hempstead, and a Professional Diploma from St. John's University. After serving two years in the Army during the Korean Conflict, he worked for more than 30 years as a teacher and guidance counselor then retired from the New York State School system. After retirement he also worked as a Financial Aid Adviser at Long Island University. Tom moved to Ponce Inlet, FL, in 1994, with his wife, Carol, and their two children, and worked part-time for the Florida Safety Council in Daytona as a Substance Abuse Counselor. He was an avid tennis, racquetball, and paddle ball player. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Carol, son Thomas John, and wife Shari, of Fayetteville, NC; daughter, Jenni Jean, of Plantation, FL; three children from his first marriage, Kevin Patrick and wife Deborah, Joan McCain and husband, Mark, and Thomas Peter and wife Vasana, all of Orlando; his sister, Mary Joan Kretz, 96, of Amityville, NY, and 5 grandchildren. Both on Long Island and Ponce Inlet, he spent most of his free time on or near the ocean. No services are planned at this time and his remains will be scattered on the ocean he loved so much.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 19 to June 23, 2019