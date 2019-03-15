|
|
Thomas Edward Lakin
11/8/1939 - 3/13/2019
Thomas Edward Lakin, 79 of DeLand passed away at his residence. He was born in Waycross, Georgia on November 8, 1939 and was a lineman for Florida Power for 35 years. Thomas enjoyed hunting, fishing, guns and finding deals at the flea market. He also liked to cook. He was predeceased by his first wife, Mary McCormick Lakin. Survivors include his wife Carol; son Tommy Lakin, Jr. (Crystal); daughters Melissa Reynolds (Mike), Sonya Beaty-Trenton (Tony) and Claudia Robidoux (Artie); grandchildren Justine Wolf, Meagan Reynolds, Dalton Reynolds, Emily Robidoux, Brandon Gibson, Crystal Lakin, Trenton Beaty and Lakin Beaty and great-grandchildren Tatum Ingram, Rayah Ingram, Layla Reynolds, Jackson Wolf and Mason Wolf. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 17 from 1-3pm at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home in DeLand. A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 18th at 11am at Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in DeLand. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019