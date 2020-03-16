|
Thomas Edward Rice
12/13/1944 - 03/13/2020
Thomas E. Rice, 75, of Ormond Beach, Florida passed away on March 13, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania on December 13, 1944, he was the son of the late Edward and Delores (nee Thomas) Rice, whom he revered as "doing a great job raising me." Tom attended schools in Waynesburg and graduated from Waynesburg High School. He served in the United States Army and was a Vietnam combat veteran who was awarded the Purple Heart. In the 1960s, Tom was a drummer and a radio
disc jockey for WWCH in Clarion, Pennsylvania. He also had a long career in sales and finance. Tom was the department adjutant for the Ormand Beach American Legion Post #267, where he was actively involved in the children and youth program, Boys' State Junior Lawm Cadet Scholarship. He was also a longtime member of the VFW. Tom had a wry sense of humor and enjoyed reading and spending time with his life partner, Judy Nieves. He is survived by Judy Nieves; his children, Tammy (Brandon) Rice-Bailey, Jennifer DeLuca, Amy Beller, and Matthew (Madeline) Rice; his sons and daughters in-law, Tony and Maria Nieves, and Rey (Barbara) Mercado; sister, Nancy Ivy; ten grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Scott Rice; and his brother, Morris Rice. A private service was held for the family.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020