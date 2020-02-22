Home

Thomas Ernest Dubois


1932 - 2020
Thomas Ernest Dubois Obituary
Thomas Ernest Dubois
June 30, 1932 - Feb. 19, 2020
Thomas Ernest Dubois of Port Orange, Florida, went to his Heavenly Home on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He was born in California on June 30, 1932. Tom is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Patricia Ann, their 7 children and their spouses, 21 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. Tom's love for God, his family, and people, was evident in how he lived his life. He and his wife Patty are the founding pastors of Family Worship Center of Port Orange. A celebration of life will be held at East Coast Believers Church, 3053 W. State Road 426 (Aloma Ave.), Oviedo, Fl. 32765 on Tuesday, February 25 at 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to World Missions at: worldmissionstoday.net. You may also share condolences with the family online at: lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
