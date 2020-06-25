Thomas F. Campenni
July 12, 1933 - June 22, 2020
Thomas F. Campenni, age 86, passed away on June 22, 2020. Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Mary Ellen, daughters Carolyn and Kathleen, grandson Joshua, brother William (Kathleen), and multiple loved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Dorothy (Stolz) Campenni, brothers James and Robert, daughter, Susan, and grandson, John.
Tom was a caring, dedicated, loving husband, father, and friend and a true believer of his faith. He was admired by all that knew and loved him for his integrity and kindness.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Sterling, VA at 11:00 am.
Donations in his name may be made to: LCFR Fire Station #622, 19485 Sandridge Way, Leesburg, Va 20176.
Full notice and condolences www.adamsgreen.com
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.