Thomas Gibbs
August 20, 1944 - May 12, 2020
Thomas V. Gibbs Sr. had the pearly gates opened for him on the evening of May 12, 2020, at the age of 75. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends.
He will always be remembered by his unique sense of humor and love for people.
Thomas is preceded in death by his loving parents, his father Ernest Gibbs and his mother Mary Gibbs. His loving brothers and sisters, Richard, Gordon and Kathy. Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Jackie Gibbs, Daughter, Katina Whitten (Jason), Son, Thomas Gibbs Jr (Cortney), his nine Grandchildren, Tiffani (Logan), Alexis, Thomas III, AJ, Addison, Ayden, Savannah, Hunter and Cameron. Condolences to the family may be shared at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020.