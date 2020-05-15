Thomas Gibbs
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Gibbs
August 20, 1944 - May 12, 2020
Thomas V. Gibbs Sr. had the pearly gates opened for him on the evening of May 12, 2020, at the age of 75. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends.
He will always be remembered by his unique sense of humor and love for people.
Thomas is preceded in death by his loving parents, his father Ernest Gibbs and his mother Mary Gibbs. His loving brothers and sisters, Richard, Gordon and Kathy. Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Jackie Gibbs, Daughter, Katina Whitten (Jason), Son, Thomas Gibbs Jr (Cortney), his nine Grandchildren, Tiffani (Logan), Alexis, Thomas III, AJ, Addison, Ayden, Savannah, Hunter and Cameron. Condolences to the family may be shared at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dale Woodward Funeral Home - Daytona Beach
167 Ridgewood Ave.
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
(386) 253-7601
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved