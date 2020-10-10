Thomas Herr
August 16, 1948 - October 7,2020
Thomas D. Herr, 72, of Murphy, North Carolina passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his residence. He was a native of Bunnell, Florida. He served in the United States Army and was a Vietnam War veteran. While living in Deland, Florida, Tom worked as a homicide investigator with the Florida Highway Patrol for 11 years. Tom was married to his wife, Judy Herr, on October 29, 1980. In 1985, he moved with his family to Murphy where he began work as builder before establishing Tom Herr Construction. Tom was an avid fisherman and a member of B.A.S.S. He was also a member of Mountain Country Rod and Gun Club. Tom was a member of Murphy First Baptist Church.
He was the son of Deborah Chapin of Palm Coast, Florida and the late Orin K. Herr.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his loving wife of 40 years, Judy Herr; three children, Tom Herr Jr. and wife, Kim of Blue Ridge, Georgia, JoAnne Blanchard and husband, Ed of Newport News, Virginia, and Scott Hayden and wife, Cindy of Colorado Springs, Colorado; a sister, Debbie Phillips and husband, Jeff of Richmond Hill, Georgia; a brother, Chuck Herr of Richmond Hill; four grandchildren, Jessica Vernon, Trenton and Kyle Hayden, and Madison Herr Davis; a great-granddaughter, Eliana; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 in the Chapel of Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy with the Rev. Jimmy Tanner officiating and with military rites conducted by the Hayesville VFW Post 6812, Hayesville American Legion Post 532, and Murphy American Legion Post 96.
The family will receive friends from 5:30-6:45 Monday evening at the Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy prior to the services.
The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:15 Wednesday afternoon, October 14, 2020 at the Allen Summerhill Funeral Home in Deland, Florida followed by a service in the chapel at 1:30 p.m. The Rev. Louie Mercer will officiate. The interment will be in Deland Memorial Gardens in Deland, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Thomas D. Herr to the Murphy First Baptist Church, 517 Hiwassee Street, Murphy, NC 28906 or LUNGevity.org
for early detection lung cancer research.