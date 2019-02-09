|
Thomas J. Kendrick
07/21/1932 - 02/06/2019
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Thomas J. Kendrick, 86, of Palm Coast, FL, who passed away on February 6, 2019 will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 89 St. Mary's Place, Bunnell, FL 32110, on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Thomas was born in Brooklyn, NY, to the late, Mary McBrien of Co. Leitrim, Ireland and Patrick Kendrick of Dublin, Ireland. He resided in Brooklyn, Woodhaven, Queens, Breezy Point and Palm Coast, FL. Thomas served in the U.S. Marine Corp Reserves, US Air Force, 49th Fighter Bomber Wing, Fifth Air Force Korea (1950-1952). He was employed by NY Telephone Co. for 30 years. He was a life member of the VFW, American Legion and Knights of Columbus, also a member of Ancient Order of Hibernians, Moose and Catholic Club. Predeceased by his wife of 32 years, Patricia Ann Kendrick nee Kelly. He is survived by Jane Bernard, Robert and Richard Kelly, Virginia Wright, Bridget and John Fahy, many nieces and nephews. For online condolences please go to www.clymerfuneralhome.com. The family of Mr. Kendrick entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019