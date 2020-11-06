1/
Thomas J. McAndrew
Thomas J. McAndrew
October 21, 2020
Thomas J. McAndew passed away October 21st 2020. He was born in Chicago, Illinois. He attended Presentation Grade School and Linbloom High School. He worked for Clements Manufacturing until he moved to Florida in 1979. He worked a number of years for the Volusia Mall, but was working for the City of Port Orange when he retired in 2007. He is survived by a brother, William "Cole" McAndrew (Marie) Daytona Beach, and a sister, Anne Gelatka, Ormond By The Sea. Herbert Thompson Funeral Home is in Charge.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Herbert Thompson Funeral Home
901 Dr Mary Mcleod Bethune Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 253-1651
