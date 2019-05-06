|
Thomas J. Valley
May 12, 1943 - April 28, 1972
Thomas J. Valley was born into eternity on April 28, 2019. He passed quickly due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, through no fault of his own, in Lake County, Florida. Tom was an experienced rider and had a joy for life. In addition to being a proud Harley Davidson owner, he enjoyed hunting and cheering for his favorite football teams, the Green Bay Packers and the Florida Gators.
Before his retirement, Tom was a postal carrier in Daytona Beach. He had a zest for life and he knew no stranger. He loved to travel and spend time with family and friends.
Tom was the son of Louis and Mary June Valley, born in Lena, Wisconsin on May 12, 1943. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin and served in the US Army, stationed in Germany. After returning home he met Margaret (Peggy) Marquardt. They married in 1971. In 1976 they moved to Florida where they raised their family.
Tom is survived by his wife of 48 years, Peggy; daughter Elli (Jim) Atchison, son Thomas Jr. (Jennifer), five grandchildren Caleb, Nathanael and Bethany Atchison, Windermere, FL and Madelynn and Harper Valley, Winter Garden, FL. One brother Randy (Grace), nephews Antonio and Christian Valley, Winter Haven, FL; nieces Carolyn Quella, Germantown, WI and Kim Gruber, Menomonee Falls, WI.
There will be a gathering of friends and family at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Ormond Beach on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 10:00-11:30am, with a prayer service from 11:30-12:00. A funeral mass will also be held in Orlando on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 8:30 am at Holy Family Catholic Church.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2019