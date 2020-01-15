|
|
Thomas J. Walsh
10/1/1941 - 1/14/2020
Thomas J. Walsh, 78 of DeLand passed away January 14, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Brooklyn, New York on October 1, 1941. He started with the Postal Service at 18 in Brooklyn, NY, transferred to Peekskill, NY when he moved to Brewster, NY, then transferred to Brewster, NY where he met his wife Celia (Debbie) Storms, they married in 1975. Tom taught classes at St. Lawrence Catholic School in Brewster for years. He retired from the Post Office in 1996 and moved to DeLand in 1996 where he joined St. Peter Catholic School and joined the church. He was joined by his family who moved to DeLand also, hus brother-in-law moved next to them also. He leaves behind his wife Celia, son Patrick and Tammy of NC; 2 daughters Christine and Bill Hartshorn and Sherry and Edward Skinner of Orange City; brother James and Jill of NH; 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 18th at 2pm at Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in DeLand, with a visitation from 1-2pm prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Halifax Health Hospice of Volusia/Flager. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020