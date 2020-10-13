1/1
Thomas Jefferson Rhoades
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Jefferson Rhoades
8/14/1949 - 10/9/2020
Thomas "Tom" Jefferson Rhoades, 71 of Pierson, FL passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones. He was predeceased by his parents, Cleveland and Laura Rhoades and siblings Cleveland, Zodias, Myrtle and Elsie. He is survived by Reba Peters, Curtis (Robin), Mary Shaw and Judy. Tom also leaves behind 9 adoring nieces and nephews. Tom attended T. DeWitt Taylor High School. He retired from Growers Supply in Pierson and later established his own business, Tom's Small Engine Repair. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 15th from 6-8pm at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home in DeLand. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 16th at 12noon at Emporia Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Pierson United Methodist Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved