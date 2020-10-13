Thomas Jefferson Rhoades
8/14/1949 - 10/9/2020
Thomas "Tom" Jefferson Rhoades, 71 of Pierson, FL passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones. He was predeceased by his parents, Cleveland and Laura Rhoades and siblings Cleveland, Zodias, Myrtle and Elsie. He is survived by Reba Peters, Curtis (Robin), Mary Shaw and Judy. Tom also leaves behind 9 adoring nieces and nephews. Tom attended T. DeWitt Taylor High School. He retired from Growers Supply in Pierson and later established his own business, Tom's Small Engine Repair. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 15th from 6-8pm at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home in DeLand. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 16th at 12noon at Emporia Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Pierson United Methodist Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com
. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge of arrangements.