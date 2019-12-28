Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dale Woodward Funeral Home - Daytona Beach
167 Ridgewood Ave.
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
(386) 253-7601
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas McMichael
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Joseph McMichael


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Joseph McMichael Obituary
Thomas Joseph McMichael
Dec. 24, 1948 - Dec.24, 2019
Thomas Joseph McMichael passed away peacefully on December 24, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Mr. McMichael was born in Pittsburgh, PA on December 24, 1948 to the late James and Mary McMichael. He was raised in Swissvale, PA. He enlisted in the United States Army, 101st Airborne Division. After his service, both he and his wife moved to the Daytona Beach area in Florida, and he began working for the United States Post Office. He was preceded in death by his wife, Michele McMichael and his brother James McMichael. Survivors include his Sons, Shawn McMichael (Andrea), Mark McMichael (Stacey), his grandchildren Micki Lynn and Morgan, his brother Dennis McMichael (Barbara), his sisters Arleen Humbert (Dave), Sharon Lavelle (Cliff), and his sister-in-law, Kathleen McMichael. A private service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.dalewooodwardfuneralhomes.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -