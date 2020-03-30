Home

Thomas Joseph Murphy


1935 - 2020
Thomas Joseph Murphy Obituary
Thomas Joseph Murphy
2/20/35 - 3/29/20
Thomas Joseph Murphy was born on February 20 1935 in Davenport, IA.He passed away from pancreatic cancer peacefully at home on March 29 2020 with his family, including his loyal dog Cooper,by his side.Tom proudly served in the Korean War early in his life,then met Maureen Murphy and they were married in Des Moines IA in 1957.They moved around the Midwest and settled in Orlando in 1967.They spent most of their life in Orlando where they raised their family.After they retired they moved to Ormond Beach,FL in 2018.Tom is preceded in death by his mother and father, Leona and Joe Murphy, his two sisters Mary Jo Ohnemus and Rose Marie Murphy.He is survived by his loving wife Maureen Murphy,his devoted children Brian and Sara,Liz Moore Sara's partner,Brian's wife Kelly Murphy,his sweet dog Cooper, his brothers Mike, Pat and Richard.Tom was a wonderful father and husband,loved his country,and was a devote Catholic.There will be a private family service at Prince of Peace in Ormond Beach.In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Prince of Peace Church.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
