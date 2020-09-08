1/1
Thomas "Chief" Knudsen
Thomas "Chief" Knudsen
04/13/1942 - 08/28/2020
Correction to Thomas Knudsen's funeral dates and time. The family will receive friends 6-8 PM Thursday September 10, 2020 at Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange.
A funeral gathering will be held at 11:00 AM Friday September 11, 2020 at the Mausoleum Chapel at Daytona Memorial Park.





Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange
SEP
11
Funeral
11:00 AM
Daytona Memorial Park
September 5, 2020
The Final Salute

“Brothers and Sisters-in-Arms”, Military men and women down through the centuries, have traditionally exchanged “Hand Salutes” as a sign of recognition and as a way to render courtesy and respect one to another.

This “Hand Salute” is the last that we shall render to Thomas Knudsen our “Brother-in-Arms”. To his family it symbolizes the love and respect that we have for Tom. To Tom it is rendered as a symbol of honor and gratitude to thank him for the devoted and selfless service he rendered to his country during the Vietnam War and Operation Desert Storm while serving 30 years in the U.S. Air Force. Tom, we commend you for your honorable military service. You are a true patriot, who served your nation, your community and your many veteran organizations with honor and distinction. You upheld the finest qualities of an American patriot warrior: courage, commitment, generosity, sacrifice, love and devotion to family, church and country. You were a true friend. We bid you a sad farewell. You will be dearly missed from among our ranks. Be at Ease. Rest in Peace.

On behalf of the 881 military veteran Legionnaires of Lowe-McFarlane Post 14 of the American Legion in Shreveport and the 227 veterans of VFW Post 4588 in Bossier City, Louisiana, we extend our sympathies and our condolences to Tom’s family and loved ones.

Bernt Ebbesson, Commander, American Legion Post 14
5315 South Lakeshore Drive, Shreveport, LA 71109

Ron Delaney, Commander, VFW Post 4588-
1004 Jeter Street, Bossier City, LA 71112
For the Commanders, Carroll R. Michaud
Carroll R. Michaud
Served In Military Together
