|
|
Capt. Thomas L Reynolds
01/30/1939 - 02/06/2019
Tom passed away peacefully at Halifax Health Hospice in Port Orange, Fl. The son of the late Marie (Lickteig) and Thomas M Reynolds. Tom was born and raised in the greater New Haven, CT area. Following High School Tom served briefly in the U.S. Army then entered the banking field. Tom moved to Ft. Wayne, Indiana for many years where he received his BS from University of Indiana. Eventually returning back to CT where he received his MS from University of Hartford. Tom spent 30 yrs. in Executive Banking and Finance, retired in 1991 and moved to Florida to open Aloysius Sailing Charters with his son Leo. Tom was an active member of the Port Orange YMCA where he received numerous Fitness Training Certifications. He is survived by his loving family, Leo Motivans, Edward Hunter, Heriberto (Eddie) Rodriquez, Rickie McKenzie; his sisters Marilyn Reynolds and partner Miki Ferrara, Valerie Carubia and husband John, his niece Melissa Carubia, nephews Jason and Kevin Carubia; four great nieces, a great nephew and he was predeceased by his nephew Michael Cavallaro. Celebration of Life will be held on Feb. 23rd from 5pm to 7pm at the New Family Church, 3520 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32124. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Family Church.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019